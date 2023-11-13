Conor Oberst Announces LA, NYC Residencies

Conor Oberst has announced residencies in Los Angeles and New York City that will take place next year. He’ll perform at the Teragram Ballroom every Thursday in March, before heading over to Bowery Ballroom to do the same in April. A press release boasts that each week will be “a special show with a discography-spanning set-list, surprise guests, and a rotating backing band.”

“I am very excited about these residencies,” Oberst shared in a statement. “This is something that me and my booking agent Eric have talked about for years but the timing was never quite right and now the stars have finally aligned and couldn’t be happier.”

“It will be a lot of work putting together a different band and set every week but it’s a challenge I think will be rewarding,” Oberst continued. “Luckily I have lived in both New York City and Los Angeles off and on for many years and so I have a lot of musician friends to help me out. It will be an experiment for sure. Looking forward to it. Not completely sure how it will all turn out but that is the best part about it.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (November 17) at 10AM local time. Details here.