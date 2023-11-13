Homesick Fest 2024 Is Bringing An Amazing Lineup Of Punk And Indie Bands To San Francisco
The Homesick Festival, created and curated by Ceremony’s Anthony Anzaldo, will return to San Francisco this winter with another lineup that is, indeed, sick. Playing the Regency Ballroom this Feb. 2 & 3 will be a fantastic mix of newcomers and veterans on the punk-to-indie-rock spectrum: Superchunk, julie, SPELLLING, Fucked Up, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Harms Way, Light Asylum, Narrow Head, Zulu, MSPAINT, World Peace, Kumo 99, Poison Ruin, Upchuck, Dazy, and Crushed. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10AM PT. Check out the daily lineups below and start budgeting for your trip now.
FRIDAY LINEUP:
julie
SPELLLING
Harms Way
Wicca Phase Sprints Eternal
Narrow Head
Poison Ruïn
Upchuck
crushed
SATURDAY LINEUP:
Superchunk
Fucked Up
Light Asylum
Zulu
MSPAINT
World Peace
Kumo 99
Dazy