Homesick Fest 2024 Is Bringing An Amazing Lineup Of Punk And Indie Bands To San Francisco

The Homesick Festival, created and curated by Ceremony’s Anthony Anzaldo, will return to San Francisco this winter with another lineup that is, indeed, sick. Playing the Regency Ballroom this Feb. 2 & 3 will be a fantastic mix of newcomers and veterans on the punk-to-indie-rock spectrum: Superchunk, julie, SPELLLING, Fucked Up, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Harms Way, Light Asylum, Narrow Head, Zulu, MSPAINT, World Peace, Kumo 99, Poison Ruin, Upchuck, Dazy, and Crushed. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10AM PT. Check out the daily lineups below and start budgeting for your trip now.

