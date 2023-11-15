Tim “Shogun” Wall has been in the bands Royal Headache and Shogun And The Sheets. After his close friend moved out of the country, he formed a bond with the friend’s younger brother Finn Berzin, and the project Finnoguns Wake materialized. Today, they’re announcing their debut EP Stay Young and sharing the lead single “Blue Skies.”

For Stay Young, the press release cites Definitely Maybe by Oasis as an influence, as well as Husker Dü. There are a few guests on the EP: keyboardist Gabrielle De Giorgio (Royal Headache, Shogun and the Sheets), bassist Campbell Troy (from Shogun’s first hardcore band Nintendo Police in the mid ‘90s), and drummer Liam Hoskins (DMA’s).

Hear “Blue Skies” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blue Skies”

02 “So Nice”

03 “Lovers All”

04 “Strawberry Avalanche”

Stay Young is out 1/26 on What’s Your Rupture?