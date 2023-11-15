The Lemonheads – “Fear Of Living”
There’s a new Lemonheads track out today. Evan Dando cowrote the country-tinged power-pop tune “Fear Of Living” with the late Dan Lardner of QTY, and he recorded it way down in Brazil. It finds Dando singing in his lower register, adopting a vocal tone that reminds me a bit of Johnny Cash.
In a press release, Dando explains that Lardner was the primary architect of this one: “I met with Dan in 2022, he sent me ‘Fear Of Living,’ I added some riffs and things, and he said he liked it. I shall miss you, Dear Prince, ever the most dignified person in the room.”
Along with the new song, Dando is announcing a solo tour. You can find those dates below, where you can also hear “Fear Of Living.”
FULL BAND TOUR DATES:
12/29 – Evanston, IL @ The Space (performing It’s A Shame About Ray) SOLD OUT
12/30 – Evanston, IL @ The Space (performing Come On Feel The Lemonheads)
12/31 – Evanston, IL @ The Space (New Year Extravaganza)
EVAN DANDO SOLO TOUR DATES:
02/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
02/08 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
02/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
02/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
02/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
02/15 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
02/16 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar
02/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
02/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/20 – Austin, TX @ Parish
02/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
02/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
02/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
02/28 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s
02/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
03/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
03/08 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
03/09 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory