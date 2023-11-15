There’s a new Lemonheads track out today. Evan Dando cowrote the country-tinged power-pop tune “Fear Of Living” with the late Dan Lardner of QTY, and he recorded it way down in Brazil. It finds Dando singing in his lower register, adopting a vocal tone that reminds me a bit of Johnny Cash.

In a press release, Dando explains that Lardner was the primary architect of this one: “I met with Dan in 2022, he sent me ‘Fear Of Living,’ I added some riffs and things, and he said he liked it. I shall miss you, Dear Prince, ever the most dignified person in the room.”

Along with the new song, Dando is announcing a solo tour. You can find those dates below, where you can also hear “Fear Of Living.”

FULL BAND TOUR DATES:

12/29 – Evanston, IL @ The Space (performing It’s A Shame About Ray) SOLD OUT

12/30 – Evanston, IL @ The Space (performing Come On Feel The Lemonheads)

12/31 – Evanston, IL @ The Space (New Year Extravaganza)

EVAN DANDO SOLO TOUR DATES:

02/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

02/08 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

02/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

02/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

02/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

02/15 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

02/16 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

02/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

02/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/20 – Austin, TX @ Parish

02/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

02/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

02/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

02/28 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

02/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

03/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

03/08 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/09 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory