London-based dance producer the Blessed Madonna has been on a collaborative run lately. This year, she’s released singles with a pair of dance pioneers — Todd Edwards on “Fuck what u heard,” Jamie Principle on “We Still Believe.” She’s also gotten together with the Gabriels singer and former American Idol standout Jacob Lusk to release the single “Mercy.” Now, she’s got a new EP that she made with more collaborators.

During a recent residency at Chicago’s Smartbar, the club where she started her career, the Blessed Madonna recorded a couple of tracks with London dance duo Joy Anonymous and the soul singer and former public defender Danielle Ponder. “Carry Me Higher” is a full-on disco-house banger, while “Something Doesn’t Feel Right” has skittering drum ‘n’ bass beats and gospel overtones. Good songs! The Blessed Madonna has release multiple versions of both tracks on her new Carry Me Higher EP, and you can hear both of them below.

The Carry Me Higher EP is out now on Warner.