Hear J.R. Bohannan’s Pedal Steel Covers Of Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas Classics

New Music November 17, 2023 9:38 AM By Chris DeVille

Back in February 2022, not many people were thinking about Christmas. Fortunately, J.R. Bohannan had yuletide on the mind. It was then that the Brooklyn guitarist and pedal steel player deployed the latter instrument on new-agey covers of two songs from Vince Guaraldi’s classic A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack, the dreamy “Christmas Time Is Here” and the playful “Skating.” The results are amazing and are definitely going into my holiday playlist rotation. Listen below.

J.R. Bohannon Plays Vince Guaraldi is out now via Astral Spirits. Purchase it here.

