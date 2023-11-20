UK hardcore stompers Last Wishes have been around since 2018, and they released their album Organized Hate last year. Now, as they’re getting ready to play some European shows with Terror, Last Wishes have unleashed the guttural, head-wrecking new single “Up In Smoke.”

It’s always fun to hear people from foreign lands making their own versions of New York hardcore, and that’s basically what Last Wishes do on “Up In Smoke.” It’s a primal metallic bounce with some colossal riffage and a beautifully ignorant breakdown. Great cover art, too. Listen below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/up-in-smoke">Up In Smoke by Last Wishes</a>

“Up In Smoke” is out now on DAZE.