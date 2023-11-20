Last Wishes – “Up In Smoke”

New Music November 20, 2023 11:15 AM By Tom Breihan

Last Wishes – “Up In Smoke”

New Music November 20, 2023 11:15 AM By Tom Breihan

UK hardcore stompers Last Wishes have been around since 2018, and they released their album Organized Hate last year. Now, as they’re getting ready to play some European shows with Terror, Last Wishes have unleashed the guttural, head-wrecking new single “Up In Smoke.”

It’s always fun to hear people from foreign lands making their own versions of New York hardcore, and that’s basically what Last Wishes do on “Up In Smoke.” It’s a primal metallic bounce with some colossal riffage and a beautifully ignorant breakdown. Great cover art, too. Listen below.

“Up In Smoke” is out now on DAZE.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

SNL Clowned Imagine Dragons For Four Minutes On Weekend Update

2 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Release “Agua,” First New Song In 26 Years

6 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “We Found Love” (Feat. Calvin Harris)

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest