Daryl Hall recently relaunched his web series Live From Daryl’s House after a long hiatus, and this month Hall has shared episodes that he recorded with Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook and Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr; still to come are episodes with Andy Grammer, Lisa Loeb, and Howard Jones. For the most recent edition of Live From Daryl’s House, Hall reunited with Robert Fripp, the King Crimson guitarist and one of Hall’s close collaborators, as BrooklynVegan points out. Their episode together includes performances of “You Burn Me Up (I’m A Cigarette),” “NYCNY,” David Bowie’s “Heroes,” King Crimson’s “Red,” and more. Watch some clips below — the full episode playlist is here.