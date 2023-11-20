Our Backstage Artists Portraits From Darker Waves 2023

Our Backstage Artists Portraits From Darker Waves 2023

The inaugural Darker Waves festival brought new wave legends, some gothy younger bands, and the Cardigans’ first US set in 17 years to Huntington Beach in California over the weekend. We caught acts like Tears For Fears, New Order, Psychedelic Furs, the B-52s, and Echo & The Bunnymen — all of whom, coincidentally, have appeared or will appear in our The Alternative Number Ones column. You can read our review of the event here and check out our photo portraits of some of the performers by Wilson Lee below.

THE CARDIGANS

Wilson Lee

DEATH IN VEGAS

Wilson Lee

DEVO

Wilson Lee

DRAB MAJESTY

Wilson Lee

KATE PIERSON (THE B-52s)

Wilson Lee

MARC ALMOND (SOFT CELL)

Wilson Lee

ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK

Wilson Lee

X

