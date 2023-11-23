Cher closed out this year’s edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which took place in New York City this morning. She performed right around the time Santa arrived in his sleigh, signaling the start of the Christmas season.

She performed “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” Cher’s bid at eternal holiday glory — the big single being pushed from her first-ever Christmas album, which was released last month. If you believe the tabloids, Christmas queen Mariah Carey is “furious” at Cher’s festive turn and how it might impact the chart reign of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” But Flavor Flav was into it.

Watch Cher’s parade performance below.