Last year, the Atlanta-born pop duo Coco & Clair Clair released their debut album, Sexy. This year, they expanded it with a deluxe edition featuring remixes by Empress Of, the 1975’s George Daniel, and more. And today they have shared a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” just in time for the holiday season. Their glossy take on the track was produced by Raven Artson. Check it out below.