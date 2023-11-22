The Hope Conspiracy started in 1999, and they were part of the same ridiculously fertile Boston hardcore scene as bands like Converge, Bane, Cave In, American Nightmare, and the Suicide File. Starting with 2000’s Cold Blue, the HopeCon released three albums of hard-rockin’, swagged-out mosh music. As far as I can tell, there was never an official Hope Conspiracy breakup, but now they’re back with their first new music since their 2009 EP True Nihilist.

The Hope Conspiracy haven’t played any live shows since 2010, and former members have gone on to play in bands like All Pigs Must Die, Hesitation Wounds, Paint It Black, and Boysetsfire. Today, the Hope Conspiracy have come back from absolutely nowhere with their new four-song EP Confusion/Chaos/Mystery. The band recorded it with Zach Weeks and Converge’s Kurt Ballou, and they sound like they never left. All four new tracks are primal, throat-shredding monster-beasts, and all of them sound like they’re 40 feet tall. This particular sound isn’t exactly prominent within hardcore right now, but that doesn’t mean that it’s lost any of its power. Stream the new EP below.

<a href="https://thehopeconspiracy.bandcamp.com/album/confusion-chaos-misery">Confusion/Chaos/Misery by The Hope Conspiracy</a>

The Confusion/Chaos/Mystery EP is out now on Deathwish, Inc.