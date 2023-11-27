Vientre – “Fiel de Fechos”

New Music November 27, 2023 1:34 PM By Chris DeVille

New Music November 27, 2023 1:34 PM By Chris DeVille

Here’s a new one from Colombian screamo band Vientre. “Fiel de Fechos” is 90 seconds of sheer power and freak-out energy, with bomb-drop downbeats connected by slicing mathy guitars. Running the lyrics from Bandcamp through Google Translate gives me this:

Old tradition falls, the veil is torn
Prudence-calm, revelation
You want to move and a wall prevents you
It’s never been so dark, just hold me
Extend your hand
The blood runs thick in the veins of guilt.

The music really captures that “It’s never been so dark, just hold me” vibe. Listen below.

