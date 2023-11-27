Here’s a new one from Colombian screamo band Vientre. “Fiel de Fechos” is 90 seconds of sheer power and freak-out energy, with bomb-drop downbeats connected by slicing mathy guitars. Running the lyrics from Bandcamp through Google Translate gives me this:

Old tradition falls, the veil is torn

Prudence-calm, revelation

You want to move and a wall prevents you

It’s never been so dark, just hold me

Extend your hand

The blood runs thick in the veins of guilt.

The music really captures that “It’s never been so dark, just hold me” vibe. Listen below.