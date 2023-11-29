On Halloween, Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser announced the new MGMT album Loss Of Life, the follow-up to 2018’s critically acclaimed Little Dark Age. They shared the warm lead single “Mother Nature,” and today they’re releasing “Bubblegum Dog” with a music video directed by Julia Vickerman and Tom Scharpling (The Best Show).

“Bubblegum Dog” is a wacky rock ballad, its energy matched by its eccentric video, which parodies a handful of alt-rock music videos from the ’90s. “We all saw the video for ‘Bubblegum Dog’ as an opportunity to combine the charming, DIY, surreal, cardboard craft aesthetic of shows like Yo Gabba Gabba and The Mighty Boosh with these ultra-serious grunge videos we grew up watching on MTV – all that heavy, brooding angst smashed up against absurd childlike fun,” say the directors.

VanWyngarden looks like ’90s Eddie Vedder in the beginning of the clip, which goes on to reference videos for the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today,” Stone Temple Pilots’ “Vasoline,” Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under The Bridge,” Alice In Chains’ Unplugged, and more. Mark Proksch (The Office, What We Do In The Shadows) makes an appearance. Watch it below.

Loss Of Life is out 2/23 on Mom+Pop.