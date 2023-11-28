It’s been a couple years since we’ve heard from producer and Best New Band alum 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, who released her debut full-length Before I Die in 2021. But today she’s back with a new single, “Foreigner,” a slinky, hypnotic track that finds her intoning about green cards, visas, and what it feels like to not totally belong to a country. Certainly a relatable topic for the musician, who was born in Korea and now lives in Los Angeles, with stops in Melbourne and London in between. Listen below.