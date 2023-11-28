Little Kid have announced a new album, A Million Easy Payments, which will be released in February. It’s the Toronto band’s follow-up to 2020’s Transfiguration Highway, which was our Album Of The Week back when it came out. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “Something To Say.”

“When we got together to record, it came together quickly: the version on the album is our very first take,” bandleader Kenny Boothby shared in a statement. “We added a few overdubs but the vocals and the primary instruments were from that first run-through. It felt fitting to start the album with the first song we played together during the recording process.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Something To Say”

02 “Bad Energy”

03 “Beside Myself”

04 “Always Change”

05 “Eggshell”

06 “Somewhere In Between”

07 “Nothing At All”

08 “What Qualifies As Silence”

A Million Easy Payments is out 2/23 via Orindal Records (US) / GOld Day Recordings (UK). Pre-order it here.