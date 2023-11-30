British musician Anna Calvi scored both season 5 and season 6 of the BBC show Peaky Blinders. Today, she announced that she’s releasing all 37 of those songs on Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score), which also includes a new track called “Black Tuesday.”

“Composing for Peaky Blinders was about atmosphere and space,” she said in a statement. She continued:

There’s so much nuance when it comes to scoring to picture. It’s more about what you leave out than what you leave in. I had to let the voice of the actors do the talking but find ways of bringing out the emotion within that. I became completely obsessed with Tommy Shelby, I dreamt about him every night whilst I was working on the scores, I had to really inhabit the show. There is a duality to the show, of beauty and brutality, which I had been exploring in my own music. I’m fascinated by the manipulation of emotions with sound, it’s so mysterious. I really tried to explore this with Peaky Blinders, sometimes putting the opposite music than you would expect on a scene had the most impact.

Hear “Black Tuesday” below.

TRACKLIST:

Season 5:

01 “You’re Not God”

02 “Tommy’s Requiem #1”

03 “Tommy’s Plan”

04 “Death Is A Kindness”

05 “Black Tuesday”

06 “I Don’t Like The Life”

07 “Moseley #1”

08 “Ruby’s Birthday”

09 “Grace”

10 “There Ain’t No Grave”

11 “We Don’t Like The Life”

12 “The Execution”

13 “Do What The Voices Tell You”

14 “Moseley #2”

15 “Retribution”

16 “Reckoning”

17 “Tommy’s Requiem #2”

Season 6:

01 “Miquelon”

02 “Esme”

03 “Under The Maple Tree”

04 “Gina”

05 “Ain’t No Grave”

06 “The Sanatorium”

07 “Mosley”

08 “Where Will You Go”

09 “Pledge Your Allegiance”

10 “Arthur”

11 “Esme’s Dream”

12 “Ruby Has A Fever”

13 “Jail And Perfume”

14 “Michael’s Plan

15 “Red Right Hand”

16 “The Eleventh Hour”

17 “Opium”

18 “Goodbye Billy”

19 “Legacy”

20 “Tommy’s Final Requiem”

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score) is out 1/26 on Domino Soundtracks.