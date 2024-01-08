Boston alt-rock veterans Buffalo Tom last released an album in 2018 with Quiet And Peace. Today, they’re announcing its follow-up, Jump Rope, arriving in May. The lead single “Helmet” is out now.

The trio cites classic acts like the Replacements, the Gun Club, Bob Dylan, Echo & the Bunnymen, Van Morrison, and the Rolling Stones as influences for Jump Rope. It was produced by David Minehan, who also produced Quiet And Peace, at his Woolly Mammoth studio.

“We think the project evolved beautifully and are thrilled with the results,” the group said in a statement. “We look forward to adding these songs alongside BT classics when we take on whatever limited touring we are able to do.”

Hear “Helmet” below.

Jump Rope is out in May on Scrawny Records.