Adrianne Lenker – “Ruined”

In 2020, Big Thief leader Adrianne Lenker released her twin solo albums songs and instrumentals, two stark stunners that came out on the same day. Since then, Lenker has been busy with Big Thief, who have been on fire for the past few years. But now, Lenker is getting back to making music on her own. Lenker, who recently announced an online songwriting workshop, says that she’ll release a new solo LP next year. We don’t know the details on that album yet, but we do have a new solo single from Lenker.

The new song “Ruined” is just as spare and beautiful as most of Adrianne Lenker’s solo music. “Ruined” is a love song. Lenker sings in a raw high-lonesome quaver over echo-drenched piano, talking about how she’s ruined whenever a certain someone comes around. In a press release, Lenker says, “This song has been a quiet beacon for me. It may contain the essence of the gift of romantic love, but it’s mostly about something much bigger.”

Adrianne Lenker’s brother Noah directed the video for “Ruined.” In the clip, we see Lenker surrounded by nature, spending time with her partner and two very cute dogs. Along with the song, Lenker has unveiled plans for a solo tour through Europe and the UK. Below, check out the “Ruined” video and Lenker’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

3/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears

4/19 – Galway, Ireland @ The Black Box *

4/20 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ St. Canice’s Cathedral *

4/21 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street *

4/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket +

4/25 – Manchester, UK @ The Hall at Aviva Studios +

4/27 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre =

4/29 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon +

5/02 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon +

5/03 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale +

5/05 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ The Concertgebouw =

5/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast =

5/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Kampnagel =

5/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Royal Danish Academy of Music =

5/11 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns =

5/12 – Oslo, Norway @ Chateau Neuf =

* with Ellie O’Neill

+ with Nick Hakim

= with Twain

“Ruined” is out now on 4AD.