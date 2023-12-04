Björk Narrates Documentary About Fungi

Björk’s most recent album, last year’s Fossora, had a heavy mushroom focus. Now, Björk has narrated a documentary about fungi. Fungi: The Web Of Life is a movie meant for IMAX screens, and you’ll be able to see in select theaters next year. “The cinematic narrative explores the ways that fungi have shaped life on earth for over a billion years,” reads the film’s official description. “The film showcases captivating time-lapse photography capturing the nature of these organisms.”

On social media, Björk shared: “a long dormant dream of mine to narrate a nature documentary has come to fruition . and i am blessed it is not just any but featuring the magnificent merlin sheldrake and about fungi . i hope you will enjoy this.”

Watch the trailer below.