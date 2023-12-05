Last year, Young Jesus — who were a 2018 Band To Watch — released a new album, Shepherd Head. Today, the John Rossiter-led project is back with new song “The Weasel,” which appears during the closing credits of the newest episode of FX’s A Murder At The End of The World.

“This tune is shrouded in mist for me,” Rossiter said in a statement. “With Albon’s bass frequencies cloaking the song, it feels a bit like The Beatles playing at a burial. And that is what it is — an examination of what happens when we bury the darkness within ourselves. That darkness becomes the soil through which evil can flower. That being said, I feel this song came from somewhere beyond my understanding and it has a deep and ineffable power when I hear it. Like a dream.”

The track was recorded with producer and musician Shahzad Ismaily. Young Jesus quietly released an EP with Ismaily last month called The Beast, which were in recent episodes of Murder At The End of The World as well. Read what Rossiter said about The Beast:

The EP I just put out — two of them are in the show, but the rest are inspired by going on this journey w brit — hearing the idea, reading scripts, seeing rough cut. I have a great memory of Shahzad and I bundled up in his bed In the dead of winter heat cranked to like 85 watching the first two episodes.

Brit Marling, co-creator and one of the stars of the show, added: “When I heard ‘The Weasel’ I knew it was the right song to close chapter 5 of A Murder At The End Of The World. It has such haunt, beauty and raw investigative power — it felt like Darby.”

Hear “The Weasel” below, and stream The Beast underneath it.