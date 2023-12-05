Back in February, Runnner followed up his 2021 collection album Always Repeating with his debut LP Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out. Today, the indie folk project of Noah Weinman announced a deluxe edition and shared the single “another sublet.”

“another sublet” exemplifies Runnner’s gentle, moving sound and Weinman’s knack for brevity and emotional vulnerability in lyrics: “‘Cause I’m always leaving/ Always breathless/ And I’m always finding new addresses,” he sings over breezy guitars. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “plexiglass”

02 “i only sing about food”

03 “bike again”

04 “raincoat”

05 “chess with friends”

06 “reach”

07 “noah needs a haircut”

08 “runnning in place at the edge of the map”

09 “scabpicker”

10 “string”

11 “NYE”

12 “a map for your birthday”

13 “bluejay”

14 “vines to make it all worth it”

15 “another sublet”

16 “bike again” (yellow house session)

17 “raincoat” (yellow house session)

18 “chess with friends” (yellow house session)

19 “scabpicker” (yellow house session)

20 “string” (yellow house session)

21 “i only sing about food” (live in leeds)

22 “runnning in place at the edge of the map” (live in leeds)

23 “scabpicker” (live in leeds)

TOUR DATES:

12/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room (Hot Dog Holiday Showcase) w/ Illuminati Hotties, Derek Ted, AO Gerber

02/12 – New York, NY @ Lincoln Center

Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out Deluxe is out 12/8 on Run For Cover.