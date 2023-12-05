Back in 2012, Iggy Pop sang sonorous, unmistakable backup vocals on “Nothin But Time,” a long, sprawling, beautiful epic from Cat Power’s album Sun. Nearly 12 years later, Cat Power and Iggy Pop have teamed up again. This time, they’ve done it in a way that pays tribute to two different icons at the same time.

Cat Power and Iggy Pop’s new collaboration is a cover of “Working Class Hero,” a song that John Lennon wrote for the 1970 post-Beatles album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. Marianne Faithfull, the rock ‘n’ roll grand dame who was never anything close to working class, covered “Working Class Hero” on her 1979 album Broken English. The new Cat Power/Iggy Pop version of “Working Class Hero” appears on The Faithful, the forthcoming Marianne Faithfull tribute compilation that also features people like Shirley Manson, Lydia Lunch, and Peaches. (We’ve already posted Tanya Donnelly’s take on “This Little Bird.”)

Cat Power and Iggy Pop’s version of “Working Class Hero” is a stark, ominous groove that gets a lot of mileage out of the contrast between Chan Marshall’s smoky alto and Iggy Pop’s out-of-time rasp. Their version of the song is a lot closer to the Marianne Faithfull cover than to the John Lennon cover, which makes sense. Faithfull’s version of that song was partly intended as a tribute to Iggy Pop, and it’s got some of the glamorous dread of the music that he was making at that time. Here’s what Marshall says about the cover:

Marianne has lived a life!! She is a queen to all who know her and all who adore her! Her framework of contributions to the world of music is unmistakable! Every time I hear her gorgeous vocal sway, I am moved, I am closer to permanence. In a world of dizzying new fizzling arrows of song and voices, Marianne has always struck the bullseye of my heart and soul. I adore her like no other. A true Dame, beyond words. Royalty forever.

Below, listen to Cat Power and Iggy Pop’s cover of “Working Class Hero,” as well as the John Lennon and Marianne Faithfull versions of the song.

The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull is out 12/8.