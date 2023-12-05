NNAMDÏ – “Going Crazy”
Last year, the Chicago musician NNAMDÏ released a new album, Please Have A Seat, and he’s spent this year touring, dropping tracks from its deluxe edition, and popping up as a featured guest on other artists’ songs. Today, he’s back with a new single, “Going Crazy,” which arrives ahead of another tour, this one supporting Hurray For The Riff Raff early next year.
“The song is about finding inspiration in the madness. Trying not to lose your mind when so many things feel out of control,” NNAMDÏ shared in a statement, continuing:
It’s about embracing those heavy emotions and channeling them into something productive and positive. This song is exciting to me because I made it from a video of my little niece and nephews playing an out of tune ukulele and stomping around their house. They were chanting this mantra and I became obsessed with it. They often like to make up funny songs and sometimes I’ll add music to them. This is one of the few that the world gets to hear.
TOUR DATES:
12/30 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
12/31 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle/
02/25 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
02/27 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)
02/28 Durham, NC @ Motorco
02/29 Washington, DA @ Atlantis
03/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
03/03 Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm’s Studio
03/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/06 Cambridge, MA @ The SInclair
03/09 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/10 Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
03/12 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
03/14 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
03/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
“Going Crazy” is out now.