Last year, the Chicago musician NNAMDÏ released a new album, Please Have A Seat, and he’s spent this year touring, dropping tracks from its deluxe edition, and popping up as a featured guest on other artists’ songs. Today, he’s back with a new single, “Going Crazy,” which arrives ahead of another tour, this one supporting Hurray For The Riff Raff early next year.

“The song is about finding inspiration in the madness. Trying not to lose your mind when so many things feel out of control,” NNAMDÏ shared in a statement, continuing:

It’s about embracing those heavy emotions and channeling them into something productive and positive. This song is exciting to me because I made it from a video of my little niece and nephews playing an out of tune ukulele and stomping around their house. They were chanting this mantra and I became obsessed with it. They often like to make up funny songs and sometimes I’ll add music to them. This is one of the few that the world gets to hear.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

12/30 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

12/31 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle/

02/25 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas

02/27 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

02/28 Durham, NC @ Motorco

02/29 Washington, DA @ Atlantis

03/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

03/03 Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm’s Studio

03/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/06 Cambridge, MA @ The SInclair

03/09 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/10 Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

03/12 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

03/14 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

“Going Crazy” is out now.