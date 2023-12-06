Portland veterans Carrion Spring play a version of emotive post-hardcore that skirts up against screamo without fully crossing over into an all-out blitzkrieg. Today they released an enjoyable new EP called How It All Falls Away Petal By Petal through the great screamo-focused label Tomb Tree Tapes. Amidst the scraping/spiraling guitars, hard-throttling rhythm section, and throat-shredded vocals, there’s one song called “The World Is No Longer A Beautiful Place And I’m Afraid To Die,” and the tracklist ends with a cover of “We Laugh Indoors,” one of the best songs on Death Cab For Cutie’s perennially underrated (including by Death Cab) The Photo Album. Hear the full EP below.

