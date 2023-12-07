In 2017, brothers Nick and Shane Sullivan formed Joyer in New Jersey, recording demos themselves before putting out two studio albums, Sun Into Flies and Perfect Gray. The duo is now based in Boston and Brooklyn, which are both hotbeds for the entrancing kind of shoegaze they’re making. Yesterday, they shared the aptly titled “Drive All Night,” whose drowsy, poignant guitars serve as the perfect soundtrack for a ride on the highway in the dark. It was recorded by Bradford Krieger at Big Nice Studios, and is out on Hit The North and Julia’s War.

“’Drive All Night’ was the first song I’d ever written where I consciously tried to write catchier and more melodic vocals which felt a little weird since it’s pretty different from our previous stuff,” Shane said in a statement. “We decided to really fuzz it out to make up for that which ended up being a cool effect and contrast. I have to do a lot of long drives to play shows since Nick and I live in different states so I spend a lot of time in the car by myself. This song is kind of a product of that and inspired by those long periods of driving alone. I feel like I get some of my best ideas when I’m driving by myself.”

Hear it below.

TOUR DATES:

12/28 – Queens, NY @ TV Eye w/ Bruiser in Bicycle

02/09 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Interlay, Prize Horse

02/10 – Akron, OH @ Kling Thing w/ Interlay, Funeral Commercial

02/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ West Egg w/ Interlay, Find My Friends