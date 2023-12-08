It’s been a very busy year for Lil Yachty. Yachty started off 2023 with the release of Let’s Start Here., his bugged-out psych-rock LP. Since then, Yachty has cranked out a blitz of one-off tracks, like “The Secret Recipe.” with J. Cole and “Rain” with Despot, that focus on his rap side. Today, Yachty has two new tracks out in the world. They’re coming out in very different ways, and they show two very different sides of what Yachty does.

One of Yachty’s new tracks is the contemplative rocker “The Paradigm,” which plays during the end credits of the new Netflix film Leave The World Behind. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail directed the psychological thriller, and it stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke. Mr. Robot composer Mac Quayle did the score for Leave The World Behind, but the movie and soundtrack album both end with the previously unreleased “The Paradigm,” which Yachty recorded with collaborators Justin Raisen, Joseph Kennedy, and SADPONY. It definitely sounds like something from the Let’s Start Here. sessions.

At the same time, Yachty has also released “Gimme Da Lite,” a two-minute banger that he recorded as a collaboration with Atlanta rap producer Southside. It’s a freaked-out energy-bomb, a bit like Yachty’s 2022 hit “Poland,” and it’s set to appear on a forthcoming Southside album. Zhamak Fullad directed the wild, energetic video. Below, listen to both “The Paradigm” and “Gimme Da Lite.”

Leave The World Behind is streaming on Netflix now, and its soundtrack album is out on Netflix Music. “Gimme Da Lite” is out now on Southside Productions/Epic.