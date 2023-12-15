Last week, Nicki Minaj unveiled her new album Pink Friday 2. Today, the rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) claiming Billboard plans to disqualify 100,000 sales because she ran a contest requiring fans to buy four copies each.

“been discussing my 100 barbz contest for months,” Minaj wrote in a since-deleted post. “they said billboard reached out to say they gon take away sales for me telling y’all about the 100 barbz thing. Can’t wait until these next 6 hours are up so I can tell y’all some shit. You can give out millions in cashapp money tho. Lol. So barbz, me asking you to show PROOF of something that was already DELIVERED OR PURCHASED IS AGAINST THE RULES. SO pls disregard. Apologies.”

“You can give out millions in cashapp money tho” is presumably a reference to Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s “WAP” promotion.

In a followup, Minaj added:

They so mad They said 170-190 knowing it was 200k alrdy. Then they said 199 just so that 2 wouldn’t leave they moof chi It’s at 300 but once they filter out 100K, you’ll be none the fking wiser. I’m being punished for: Not signing a 360 Making great music Having great fans And for not leaving the game so that their new Nicki’s (who signed 360 deals) can be propped up to look as tho they are a lot more successful than they rlly are. Having too much power #PinkFriday2

Minaj’s original announcement about the contest — also now deleted — read, “Show the PROOF of your 4 vinyls OR 4 DIGITAL DOWNLOADS (each cover) & you can win what he just did. A Change to help me pick the next 3 songs for the #GagCity2 edition that comes out in 5 days. In person ;)”

The album charts can be tricky to game as we’ve learned from DJ Khaled and others. Billboard has not addressed Minaj’s claims, but the next Billboard 200 chart should be announced on Sunday. If Pink Friday 2 debuts at #1, it will be Minaj’s first chart-topping LP since Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded in 2012.

In other Minaj news, she appeared on the mega popular streamer Kai Cenat’s Twitch last night, apparently breaking his viewings record. Tonight, she’ll be on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, though it was pre-recorded last week.

Also:

Nicki Minaj responds to Kanye West’s request for her to clear ‘New Body’ for his new album! pic.twitter.com/Yb2uZJ2Dnc — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 15, 2023

Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Deluxe) is expected tonight at midnight.

Nicki Minaj says Billboard reached out saying they will take away sales from her new album ‘Pink Friday 2’ for running a fan contest that involves showing proof of buying the album’s vinyls or digital versions. pic.twitter.com/BkBMyi7zrc — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 14, 2023