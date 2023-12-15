Something occurred to me watching the Queens Of The Stone Age performance on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live: Josh Homme looks like Duke Nukem these days. Maybe I just never noticed it before. Homme was always a big, intimidating fucker. These days, he’s wearing his hair slicked back, and the stage lighting made it look platinum blonde. He looks cool. Good for him.

Earlier this year, Queens Of The Stone Age came back with their new album In Times New Roman… and played a bunch of festivals. On last night’s Kimmel, they played the album’s single “Emotion Sickness,” which weirder and proggier than most QOTSA singles. The band has been around, and they burned through the song with veteran panache. All of them wore expensive-looking clothes, too. Check out the performance below.

In Times New Roman… is out now on Matador.