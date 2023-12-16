Pennsylvania Lawmakers Argue Over Resolution To Declare 2023 “The Taylor Swift Era”

Earlier this year, cities everywhere were competing with each other to suck up to Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour by renaming streets and setting up attractions. Pennsylvania, her home state, is the latest region to avoid addressing actual issues by focusing on the ubiquitous pop star.

On Wednesday — Swift’s 34th birthday — lawmakers narrowly passed a resolution to declare 2023 the “Taylor Swift Era” in Pennsylvania. The chamber voted 103-100, most of the votes against the resolution being Republicans, according to Penn Live, claiming it was a waste of lawmakers’ time and taxpayers’ money.

House Speaker Joanna McClinton wrapped up her comment with a “Shake It Off” quote: “Apparently, the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.” Watch footage below, which will have you saying, “I can’t believe this isn’t a scene from Veep.”