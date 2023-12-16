Juice WRLD – “Lace It” (Feat. Eminem & Benny Blanco)

New Music December 16, 2023 1:33 PM By Danielle Chelosky

This month marks four years since the death of emo-rap icon Juice WRLD, who overdosed at age 21. Plenty of posthumous music has come out, and there’s still more. A few years ago, we got a collaboration between him and Eminem for “Godzilla,” and today there’s another called “Lace It,” produced by Benny Blanco.

“Lace It” has Juice WRLD’s signature deadpan flow and effortlessly catchy melody. Like most of his songs, it feels foreboding with its focus on drugs, especially in Eminem’s verse, which mentions Lil Peep’s overdose. The last line, sung by Juice, is particularly chilling: “Me, I can never ever die/ I can never ever die.” Hear it below.

