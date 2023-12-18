You probably shouldn’t expect too much new music this week, but there’s at least one EP coming out that deserves your attention. In 2021, members of post-hardcore bands like Drug Chuch, State Champs, and the Story So Far got together to form the Los Angeles power-pop project Pile Of Love. Thus far, Pile Of Love have released their self-titled 2021 debut and their 2022 EP Flake On The Future. They’re going to keep that one-release-per-year streak alive; their new EP Super Sometimes comes out Friday.

Pile Of Love have been sitting on the Super Sometimes recordings for a while. The band recorded the EP live-in-studio with producer Max Epstein in February 2022. It’s set to arrive later this week. Today, they’ve shared the triumphantly fuzzy hookfest “Happy To Hide.” The band filmed its video while touring Japan earlier this year. Check it out below.

The Super Sometimes EP is out 12/22 on Paper & Wax.