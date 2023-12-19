You could make a strong case that the late Italian master Ennio Morricone is the greatest film-score composer who has ever lived. Morricone started off in 1961, and he scored hundreds of movies before his death in 2020. In the process, Morricone introduced experimental touches like sound effects and distorted electric guitars, putting them in service of iconic cinematic moments. Now, a new documentary will dive into Morricone’s legacy.

Cinema Paradiso director Giuseppe Tornatore worked with Ennio Morricone many times in his career, and now he’s directed the new documentary Ennio. The film, begun during Morricone’s life, features interviews with Morricone, as well as many peers and admirers. Luminaries interviewed for the film include Clint Eastwood, Bernardo Bertolucci, Quentin Tarantino, Bruce Springsteen, Quincy Jones, Joan Baez, James Hetfield, Mike Patton, Dario Argento, Wong Kar-Wai, Oliver Stone, and Barry Levinson. John Williams, Morricone’s greatest competitor in the greatest-film-composer-ever race, is also in there, as is Hans Zimmer.

Ennio premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, and it’s finally set for an American release next year. Below, check out the trailer, which includes many of the big names listed in the previous paragraph.

Ennio opens in theaters 2/9.