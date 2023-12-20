Watch Foxygen Reunite For Surprise Set In LA

Foxygen reunited for a surprise set at Zebulon in Los Angeles last night. The reunion took place during the release show for Jonathan Rado’s solo album For Who The Bell Tolls, which came out earlier this month. It was the first time that Rado and Sam France, Foxygen’s other half, performed together since 2018. The duo’s last album, Seeing Other People, came out in 2019, though they didn’t tour behind it. Rado and France were backed by the Lemon Twigs at the show. Watch clips of them performing below.

Earlier this year, Foxygen’s breakthrough album We Are The 21st Century Ambassadors Of Peace & Magic turned 10.

