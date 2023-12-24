Next year, the Flenser, the label dedicated to way-out heavy music, will release Your Voice Is Not Enough, a new tribute compilation dedicated to the Minnesota slowcore greats Low. We’ve already posted Allison Lorenzen’s take on “Words,” and now we get another track from one of the album’s architects.

Thom Wasluck, the person behind the one-man experimental metal project Planning For Burial, had the original idea for Your Voice Is Not Enough, and now he’s shared his contribution to the album. Planning For Burial has taken on “Murderer,” a song from Low’s 2007 album Drums And Guns. Low recorded that LP with Dave Fridmann, and it’s more discordant than the hushed, beautiful records that the band recorded early on. Planning For Burial make that sone way, way more discordant. Below, listen to the Planning For Burial cover and the Low original.

Your Voice Is Not Enough is coming next year on the Flenser.