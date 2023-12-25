La Dispute Release Here, Hear. IV Today Only As A War Relief Fundraiser

La Dispute have released new music and are turning their full catalog into a give-what-you-can fundraiser for war relief this Christmas day. Yes, the Grand Rapids post-hardcore greats have switched every release on their Bandcamp page to “name your price” setting for 24 hours. According to a social media note from the band, “everything given will be given away” “to fundraise for war relief efforts in Gaza and the Congo.” That includes Here, Hear. IV, the latest installment in their series of EPs combining spoken word poetry and writing with a musical soundtrack. Stream Here, Hear. IV below, and buy it (or your La Dispute release of choice) at Bandcamp for a good cause.

<a href="https://ladispute.bandcamp.com/album/here-hear-iv">Here, Hear. IV by La Dispute</a>