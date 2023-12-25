La Dispute Release Here, Hear. IV Today Only As A War Relief Fundraiser

New Music December 25, 2023 11:18 AM By Chris DeVille

La Dispute Release Here, Hear. IV Today Only As A War Relief Fundraiser

New Music December 25, 2023 11:18 AM By Chris DeVille

La Dispute have released new music and are turning their full catalog into a give-what-you-can fundraiser for war relief this Christmas day. Yes, the Grand Rapids post-hardcore greats have switched every release on their Bandcamp page to “name your price” setting for 24 hours. According to a social media note from the band, “everything given will be given away” “to fundraise for war relief efforts in Gaza and the Congo.” That includes Here, Hear. IV, the latest installment in their series of EPs combining spoken word poetry and writing with a musical soundtrack. Stream Here, Hear. IV below, and buy it (or your La Dispute release of choice) at Bandcamp for a good cause.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 8 Worst Music Trends Of 2023

3 days ago 0

Goose Part Ways With Drummer Ben Atkind

3 days ago 0

Geese Part Ways With Guitarist Foster Hudson

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest