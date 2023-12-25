Jack Antonoff Previews New Bleachers Song “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call”

For the last two years, at Jack Antonoff’s annual holiday charity gig, the Ally Coalition Talent Show, Antonoff has performed an unreleased Bleachers song called “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call.” This year, he called it a “work in progress” and joked that it might never come out. But it has indeed come out today, at least in semi-official capacity. On his TikTok account, Antonoff shared a 74-second excerpt of the song, which you can hear below.