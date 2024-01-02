Snoop Dogg Tapped As Paris Olympics Reporter For NBC

When you’re a rich, charismatic celebrity who says yes to everything, sometimes opportunities open up. Sometimes, those opportunities lay way outside your chosen field, and nobody cares. That’s the case with Snoop Dogg, Olympic commentator. In 2021, NBC/Universal hired Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart to provide commentary on a few Olympic highlights, and Snoop was good enough in that role that he’ll be back in action at this year’s Summer Olympics in Paris. This time, Snoop will be on-site, acting as a reporter for NBC’s prime-time coverage.

Snoop really got this job for one particular reason: A viral clip where he talks about a horse Crip-walking. NBC essentially says as much in its press release about Snoop at this year’s Olympics. Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President of NBC’s Olympics Production, says, “Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics. That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Snoop’s participation in the Olympics was announced during this past weekend’s Sunday Night Football game. During this year’s Olympics, Snoop will regularly interact with sportscaster Mike Tirico, and the press release claims that he’ll “explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.” Snoop has already taped some promos with a few Team USA athletes.

Yup, it’s official. 2024 Paris Olympics I’m there!! @miketirico , save a seat for the Dogg 👏🏿💍💨🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/atXnKu9HJj — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024

For some idea of how this will look, here’s a highlight package from Snoop and Kevin Hart’s 2021 coverage, including the bit about the Crip-walking horse.

This year’s Summer Olympics are happening 7/26 to 8/11.