Last May, the Philadelphia screamo trio No Heirloom self-released their self-titled digital EP. A couple days before New Year’s, the essential British Columbia label Zegema Beach gave that project wider reach, reissuing it as a 7″ and dubbing it an “appetizer to their upcoming LP.” No Heirloom play a hearty, melodic style of screamo that I’d almost just call post-hardcore if not for the frantic intensity they bring to each climactic moment. It’s technically 2023 music, but it’ll get your 2024 good and jumpstarted. Check out the EP below, and keep your ears peeled for that album.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/no-heirloom">No Heirloom by NO HEIRLOOM</a>