Bib fucking shred. The last release from the Omaha four-piece was Delux, a grotesque, deranged hardcore uproar. Today, they’re back with the announcement of an EP called Biblical, produced by Arthur Rizk. The singles “Two-Faced Planet” and “Bitter Mind” are out now.

“‘Two-Faced Planet’ is about being born to the world of adversity and touches on thoughts of ‘Location Dysphoria,'” vocalist Nathan Ma said in a statement. “When you simply feel guilty for existing, and how easily this world and reality we are born in can be cruel and feel as if all things are workings against you. ‘Bitter Mind’ is about higher thinking, searching deep inside your own self to free your mind.”

Hear the songs below, combined into one music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Circle”

02 “Two-Faced Planet”

03 “Bitter Mind”

04 “That’s It For the Other One”

05 “32 Below”

TOUR DATES:

01/31 – Omaha, NE @ The Blindspot

02/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Howdy

02/03 – St Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

02/04 – Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees

02/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Atomic Bowl

02/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Storefront

02/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

02/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Jackson Flats

02/10 – Iowa City, IA @ Tru Coffee

Biblical is out 1/26 on Quality Control HQ.