Queens pop-rocker Jimmy Montague, aka Taking Meds bassist James Palko, has an album called Tomorrow’s Coffee dropping later this winter, and he previewed it late last year with the Chris Farren collab “All The Same.” This week he’s got another single out, a breezy retro guitar-pop track called “Only One For Me.” It reminds me of a looser, more playful spin on the Jim O’Rourke Insignificance sound, spiked with some ’80s corporate pop-soul vibes and maybe some jazz fusion? Hear both songs below.

Tomorrow’s Coffee is out 2/28.