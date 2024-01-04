Jimmy Montague – “Only One For Me”

New Music January 4, 2024 12:20 PM By Chris DeVille

Jimmy Montague – “Only One For Me”

New Music January 4, 2024 12:20 PM By Chris DeVille

Queens pop-rocker Jimmy Montague, aka Taking Meds bassist James Palko, has an album called Tomorrow’s Coffee dropping later this winter, and he previewed it late last year with the Chris Farren collab “All The Same.” This week he’s got another single out, a breezy retro guitar-pop track called “Only One For Me.” It reminds me of a looser, more playful spin on the Jim O’Rourke Insignificance sound, spiked with some ’80s corporate pop-soul vibes and maybe some jazz fusion? Hear both songs below.

Tomorrow’s Coffee is out 2/28.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Phish Played A Gamehenge Set For The First Time In 30 Years At MSG New Year’s Eve Show

3 days ago 0

Grimes Says She Is “Proud Of White Culture,” Complains About Being Called A Nazi

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The Smile Wall Of Eyes

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest