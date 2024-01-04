Richard Reed Parry & Little Scream Share The Iron Claw Original Song “Live That Way Forever”

Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry scored The Iron Claw, Sean Durkin’s new film about the Von Erich wrestling family.

In the movie, second-youngest brother Mike Von Erich (portrayed by Stanley Simons) harbors an interest in music before being shuffled into the family business, and there’s a great scene where all the brothers go to a house party where Mike’s band is playing. He performs an original song that Parry and Little Scream wrote for the movie called “Live That Way Forever,” though in the scene Simons is backed by the Louisiana band LVVRS.

Though the full score for the film came out last month, a studio version of “Live That Way Forever” just recently hit streaming services — that one’s performed by Parry, Little Scream, and the Barr Brothers. Check it out below.