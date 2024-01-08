Golden Globes 2024: Billie Eilish Wins Best Song, Ludwig Göransson Wins Best Score

Billie Eilish and Finneas won the Golden Globe for Best Song — Motion Picture at the Golden Globes tonight for “What Was I Made For?” It was one of three songs from Barbie: The Album nominated in the category, along with Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” and the Ryan Gosling-sung “I’m Just Ken.” Other nominees included Bruce Springsteen’s “Addicted To Romance” from She Came To Me, Lenny Kravitz’s “Road To Freedom” from Rustin, and the viral Jack Black hit “Peaches” from Super Mario Bros. This is Eilish and Finneas’ second Golden Globe, having previously won for “No Time To Die” in 2022.

Ludwig Göransson meanwhile was awarded Best Original Score for Oppenheimer, his fourth nomination and first win. He was in that category against Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things, the late Robbie Robertson for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Mica Levi for The Zone Of Interest, Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Joe Hisaishi for The Boy And The Heron.

This was the first Golden Globes held since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was dissolved following various scandals. Along with changes to the voting body and broadcast production, tonight’s 82nd annual ceremony eliminated the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Awards, possibly because there were new categories for standup comic and “cinematic and box office achievement” that took up time during the broadcast. Presumably the latter category was added as an excuse to get Taylor Swift to the ceremony; her Eras Tour movie ultimately lost that award to Barbie, but she got to reunite with Bill Hader.

