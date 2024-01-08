Philadelphia’s Pissed Jeans last released an album in 2017 with Why Love Now. Today, the miscreants are back with the announcement of its follow-up called Half Divorced; the lead single “Moving On” is out now.

“Moving On” comes with a video directed by Joe Stakun, who also did the band’s “The Bar Is Low” video amongst others.

The LP — which was recorded by Don Godwin at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, Maryland — grapples mainly with themes of adulthood, and experiments with a more pop punk sound. “Half Divorced has an aggression within it, in terms of saying, I don’t want this reality,” frontman Matt Korvette explained in a press release. “There’s a power in being able to say, I realize you want me to pay attention to these things, but I’m telling you that they don’t matter. I’m already looking elsewhere.”

Hear “Moving On” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Killing All The Wrong People”

02 “Anti-Sapio”

03 “Helicopter Parent”

04 “Cling To A Poisoned Dream”

05 “Sixty-Two Thousand Dollars In Debt”

06 “Everywhere Is Bad”

07 “Junktime”

08 “Alive With Hate”

09 “Seatbelt Alarm Silencer”

10 “(Stolen) Catalytic Converter”

11 “Monsters”

12 “Moving On”

TOUR DATES:

02/29 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/01 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

03/29 – Schijndel, NL @ Paaspop Festival

03/30 – London, UK @ EartH (aka Hackney Arts Centre)

03/31 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Punk Fest

04/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/03 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

04/04 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Half Divorced is out 3/1 on Sub Pop.