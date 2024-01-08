Fat Dog are the newest signees to Domino Records. Today, the South London-based duo is sharing the buzzing song “All The Same” with a music video directed by Dylan Coates and starring Neil Bell of Dune and Andor.

Made up of Joe Love and James Ford, Fat Dog have made a name for themselves opening for bands like Viagra Boys, Shame, and Yard Act in the UK. About the track, they said in a statement, “What if you could turn the clock back and make a change? Just a single, well-placed kick, that perhaps could change the whole course of your life. Perhaps the party never has to stop?”

Watch the video for “All The Same” below.

TOUR DATES:

01/18 – Groningen, NL @ Eurosonic Noorderslag 2024

02/15 – Dublin, IE @ Borderline Festival

02/16 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans

02/17 – Galway, IE @ Róisín Dubh

02/24 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things

03/01 – Paris, FR @ Les Inrocks Festival, Cent Quatre

03/12 – Queens, NY @ Trans-Pecos

03/13 – Sat. March 16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Brick & Mortar

04/18 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

04/20 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique

04/26 – Bourges, FR @ Le Printemps de Bourges

05/09 – Sat. May. 11 – Wrexham, UK @ Focus Wales

05/31 – Sun. Jun. 2 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes

07/26 – 07/29 – North Yorkshire, UK @ Deer Shed

08/08 – 08/11 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

08/31 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest