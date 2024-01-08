Prince’s Purple Rain is becoming a stage musical, as The New York Times reports. The adaptation of the 1984 film will be based on its original screenplay, which was written by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, and it will include the songs from Prince’s soundtrack to the movie.

The book for the musical will be written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, whose play Appropriate is currently running on Broadway, and it will be directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2022 for a production of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin Of Our Teeth.

“We can’t think of a more fitting tribute than to honor Prince and the Purple Rain legacy with this stage adaptation of the beloved story,” the show’s producers shared in a statement to Variety. “We are thrilled with our Broadway partners and creative team, who are bringing a theatricality to the film’s original fictional story. We can’t wait for a new generation to discover Purple Rain and for lovers of the original film and album to experience its power once again, this time live.”

More details about the production will be announced later this year.