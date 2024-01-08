Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival has announced its lineup for 2024. It’ll be headlined by Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, and Stevie Nicks. Also getting the big-font treatment alongside those headliners is the Mexican rock band Maná.

Other artists on the roster include Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Queens Of The Stone Age, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Norah Jones, the Offspring, My Morning Jacket, and more.

BottleRock 2024 will take place from May 24 through 26 at the Napa Valley Expo. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (January 9) at 10AM PT. More details here.