Boston Calling 2024 Lineup Topped By Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Tyler Childers
The longstanding Boston music festival Boston Calling will be back this Memorial Day weekend with headliners Ed Sheeran, the Killers, and Tyler Childers. (A Sheeran festival appearance feels rare, for better or worse, and Childers upgrading to headliner feels noteworthy. The Killers headlining festivals is the natural way of things.)
Also in the big headliner font on the poster are Leon Bridges, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, and Hozier. Other names that jumped out at me from the lineup: Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp, Chappell Roan, Blondshell, Madi Diaz, Khruangbin, Luke Hemmings (of 5 Seconds Of Summer), Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls, Ric Wilson, and Francis Of Delirium.
Boston Calling runs from May 24-26 at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Get ticket info here and check out the full daily lineup below.
FRIDAY, MAY 24
Ed Sheeran
Leon Bridges
Reneé Rapp
Young the Giant
Luke Hemmings
David Kushner
Cannons
Beach Weather
Ric Wilson
Madi Diaz
Maris
Divine Sweater
Kieran Rhodes
kei
JVK
Justin Clancy
The Wolff Sisters
SATURDAY, MAY 25
Tyler Childers
Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB
Khruangbin
Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls
Jessie Murph
d4vd
The Red Clay Strays
Tanner Usrey
Bad Rabbits
The Castellows
Motherfolk
Senseless Optimism
Tori Tori
Ward Hayden
Paper Lady
Cakeswagg
Highwater Haulers
SUNDAY, MAY 26
The Killers
Hozier
Megan Thee Stallion
The Revivalists
Lovejoy
Chappell Roan
Blondshell
Royel Otis
The Heavy Heavy
Christone Kingfish Ingram
Francis of Delirium
Stefan Thev
The Thing
Fleshwater
Zola Simone
Billy Dean Thomas
Tysk Tysk Task