Boston Calling 2024 Lineup Topped By Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Tyler Childers

The longstanding Boston music festival Boston Calling will be back this Memorial Day weekend with headliners Ed Sheeran, the Killers, and Tyler Childers. (A Sheeran festival appearance feels rare, for better or worse, and Childers upgrading to headliner feels noteworthy. The Killers headlining festivals is the natural way of things.)

Also in the big headliner font on the poster are Leon Bridges, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, and Hozier. Other names that jumped out at me from the lineup: Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp, Chappell Roan, Blondshell, Madi Diaz, Khruangbin, Luke Hemmings (of 5 Seconds Of Summer), Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls, Ric Wilson, and Francis Of Delirium.

Boston Calling runs from May 24-26 at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Get ticket info here and check out the full daily lineup below.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Ed Sheeran

Leon Bridges

Reneé Rapp

Young the Giant

Luke Hemmings

David Kushner

Cannons

Beach Weather

Ric Wilson

Madi Diaz

Maris

Divine Sweater

Kieran Rhodes

kei

JVK

Justin Clancy

The Wolff Sisters

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB

Khruangbin

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

Jessie Murph

d4vd

The Red Clay Strays

Tanner Usrey

Bad Rabbits

The Castellows

Motherfolk

Senseless Optimism

Tori Tori

Ward Hayden

Paper Lady

Cakeswagg

Highwater Haulers

SUNDAY, MAY 26

The Killers

Hozier

Megan Thee Stallion

The Revivalists

Lovejoy

Chappell Roan

Blondshell

Royel Otis

The Heavy Heavy

Christone Kingfish Ingram

Francis of Delirium

Stefan Thev

The Thing

Fleshwater

Zola Simone

Billy Dean Thomas

Tysk Tysk Task