Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, And An Emo Superjam

This year’s big festival lineups are starting to come out, and now one of the biggest has unveiled its lineup. This year’s Bonnaroo goes down 6/13-16 in its usual Tennessee stomping grounds, and its poster is a little lighter on big, legendary names than usual. That might make it more interesting.

Bonnaroo does have big stars on its lineup. Alt-rock institution Red Hot Chili Peppers and big-deal pop star Post Malone will both serve as headliners. They’ll be joined by dance DJs Pretty Lights and Fred again.., both of whom are just now leveling up to festival-headliner status. As for this year’s Superjam — the Bonnaroo tradition of sets full of surprise guest stars — we’re getting the emo version, built around Dashboard Confessional.

The Bonnaroo lineup is as crowded as ever. In addition to the headliners, the fest will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, Maggie Rogers, Cage The Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Cigarettes After Sex, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Jon Batiste, Interpol, T-Pain, Taking Back Sunday, Renée Rapp, IDLES, Four Tet, Joey Bada$$, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine, TV Girl, Brittany Howard, Sean Paul, Ethen Cain, the Mars Volta, Faye Webster, Thundercat, Key Glock, BADBADNOTGOOD, Chappell Roan, BigXThaPlug, Teezo Touchdown, Gwar, Militarie Gun, Nation Of Language, Bonny Light Horseman, Mdou Moctar, MIKE, Yves Tumor, Irreversible Entanglements, SG Goodman, and Armand Hammer, among many others. You can find all the relevant info here.