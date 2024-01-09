Sinéad O’Connor Died Of Natural Causes, According To Coroner

Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes, according to the London corner’s office. As The New York Times reports, a statement from the coroner issued on Tuesday stated that the Irish singer “died of natural causes” and that the office “therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” though no other details were given as to the cause of death.

O’Connor died last July at age 56 at a house in southeast London. Police said that the death was “not being treated as suspicious” at the time. The coroner’s office ordered an autopsy shortly after her death.